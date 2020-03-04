Humphrey SF (23-2) vs. Sterling (20-7)

About the Flyers: Standout Allison Weidner is surrounded by several nice players, including Alissa Kosch (9.2 points per game).
About the Jets: Despite having to replace four starters, the Jets are making their second straight state appearance.
