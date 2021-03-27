Huge winter storm gas bills push cities to the brink

Still Vulnerable

Whether any laws were broken, city leaders say the crisis has exposed flaws in the system that need to be corrected.

“It doesn't pass the reasonable test to see the price of natural gas going from the $2 range (per dekatherm) to over $2,000,” said Dave Schryver, president and CEO of the American Public Gas Association, a trade group that represents public gas systems. “It is a commodity, but it's an essential service commodity.”

Officials in small towns say it would be impossible for them to withstand another crisis of this magnitude.

“If we get the loan and survive this, that's 10 years of making payments,” said Wold, the city councilor in Denison, Kansas. “Another issue like this and I don't we'd even be talking about trying to save it. We'd have to say, ‘That's it.’”

City leaders and utility experts alike say it’s unclear what changes need to be made to prevent future price surges, though such fixes would likely need to happen at the federal level. Several referenced Wall Street trading curbs that halt stock sales when the market reaches certain extremes as the type of mechanism that could be used in energy markets.