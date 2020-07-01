Huge gains in sales, profits at General Mills as people at home ate everything it makes

In the U.S., the company’s biggest market, General Mills experienced a 75% jump its meals and baking goods, 26% jump for cereals, 10% for snacks and 10% for yogurt.

And the Blue Buffalo pet food business, which it acquired about two years ago, experienced a 37% increase in sales during the period, though a portion of that was due to a calendar change in the way that unit’s sales are accounted.

Chief executive Jeff Harmening said the company’s rapid production and marketing changes in March and April increased its overall agility and ability to get its products in front of customers. He praised employees and said the company gained market share in most of its product categories.

“These changes set us up to deliver continued strong results in the months and years to come,” he said in a presentation for investors Wednesday.

A year ago, General Mills said they aimed to raise its organic sales, meaning sales achieved without boosts from acquisitions, maintain the company’s profit margins and reduce its leverage. Before the effects of the pandemic, Harmening said the firm was on track to achieve those goals but with the huge boost in fourth-quarter sales, it surpassed all of them.