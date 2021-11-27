How your employer can keep track of your work at home

Tracking work time on the computer

Clocking you in and out may be the most basic function, logging your hours worked, times idle and other gaps in the workday. Employers say it can help identify overwork or burnout if employees are spending too much time at their desks.

Conversely, a time-tracking system may prompt you when your computer has been inactive for a period, and if you don't respond, it will automatically log you off, which could affect your pay at some companies.

Logging keystrokes

Also called keylogging, this tool can let administrators know not only how many keystrokes are typed, but everything that's actually typed, even deleted letters and words.

Covert keylogging is one way hackers can gain access to passwords and other personal information. For bosses, snooping on every keystroke an employee performs can get pretty boring pretty fast, but it may be useful in detecting those who spend a lot of time chatting and not doing work.

Monitor sites, apps, emails

Are you looking at websites that have nothing to do with work? Do you have a game running in the background or are you actually playing it? How much time are you spending on social media?