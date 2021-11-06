How will testing unvaccinated employees work under Biden’s vaccine mandate?

Part of the Biden administration’s plan, which the White House first announced Sept. 9, included an agreement with major retailers to provide at-home COVID-19 tests at cost for three months. Two months have lapsed since then, and home test kits as well as testing appointments became difficult to find just a month after the announcement was made, according to one Dallas TV station.

The OSHA documents released Thursday are nearly 500 pages long, so legal experts and employers will need time to digest all of the rules.

They include a provision that requires unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of their own regular testing. But under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers would still have to compensate employees for the time it takes to get tested, Dallas employment attorney Rogge Dunn said.

Dunn calls it a “pick your poison” scenario.

Employers can either keep workers remote to avoid the OSHA mandate, bring testing onsite and carry the potential liability of a worker’s comp claim if something goes wrong, or risk productivity loss to offsite testing, Dunn said.

“If you have a lot of employees that are going once a week [offsite] to be tested, I think the law is going to be that you’re going to have to pay them for that time,” Dunn said.