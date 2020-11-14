How the pandemic changed home buyer and seller behaviors

Right after the pandemic started, when buyers were more hesitant to dive into the purchasing process, more sellers offered incentives, such as assistance with closing costs and credit toward remodeling and repairs, to attract potential buyers, the National Association of Realtors report found. Sellers felt more urgency to sell, and more of them counted on incentives to help, even in a seller's market.

More recently, bidding wars are common. Godfrey said one of her clients moved from an apartment to a condominium and fought off five other offers to buy it. The sellers chose her, because she wrote a letter about how much she wanted it.

Buyers are spending less time looking for their homes than in any year since 2007, according to the report. Buyers spent a median of eight weeks on their home search this year, down from 10 weeks last year.

"Part of it is the lack of inventory on the market, so there's just fewer homes to see," Lautz said. At the same time, buyers "may feel some urgency because of the lack of inventory."