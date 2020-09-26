How’s the economy really doing? Rent-A-Center does well when consumers struggle

Government stimulus checks helped customers pay their bills, and more of them than usual are reaching full ownership of their Rent-A-Center products, Short said.

And like most retailers, Rent-A-Center has gotten a lift from e-commerce sales. Its online business increased 60% from a year ago in the second quarter, Short said. E-commerce so far represents 19% of total revenue, up from 12% last year.

Both of the company’s businesses are showing stronger results. The Rent-A-Center retail chain is made up of 2,100 company-owned stores and 370 franchised locations. Separately, the company is the lender to subprime borrowers at big furniture retailers including Rooms To Go and Ashley Furniture. While those furniture stores have their own financing, Rent-A-Center buys the furniture and then rents it to customers who are subprime borrowers.

Rent-A-Center said its same-store sales are forecast to be up 10% to 12% in the third quarter. Invoice volumes through furniture stores are expected to be up 35% from a year ago and up 25% from the second quarter.