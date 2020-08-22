How Postal Service cutbacks have left small businesses hurting

“We already have so many challenges day to day and my role as a business owner is to make sure I keep my employees employed and to create new jobs,” Rad said. “Why are we allowing this? These are institutions that should be protected.”

She now ships all of her orders via FedEx, at a higher rate.

The Postal Service said in a statement that its employees in the Greater Los Angeles area were trying to handle the increased volume of mail and that it was in the process of hiring additional temporary workers to keep up with demand.

Switching over to a private courier service such as FedEx or UPS isn’t always possible for companies that rely on low-cost shipping options.

“When you do try to do workarounds, obviously that’s not going to be the most cost-effective,” said Lilly Rocha, executive director of the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce, who said she has heard from about 20 people in the group about shipping delays.

When Kathleen Whitaker first started selling jewelry online in 2003, she used private shipping companies. But she quickly switched over to the Postal Service after having problems reconciling claims with those other firms for missing merchandise, she said.