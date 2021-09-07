How penny stocks are traded — and why they’re so risky for investors

Penny stocks are small companies whose shares trade for a relatively low price and often on thin volume. They are considered speculative investments and can be highly volatile, appealing to traders trying to capture outsized returns. However, the losses can be just as severe.

But not all penny stocks are the same, and one factor that sets them apart is where they trade.

How are penny stocks traded?

According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, penny stocks are shares of equities that trade for under $5. Some of these companies are new to the market, may not have complete financial records, or lack a solid product, service or revenue stream. In certain instances, some of them could even be going through bankruptcy filings.

Companies with all their documents in order can list on major stock exchanges like the NYSE or NASDAQ, which have strict rules, such as frequently disclosing financial statements with the SEC.

Since most penny stock issuers do not qualify to list on a large exchange, their shares trade over the counter (OTC) via the OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB), an electronic trading service managed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or via the private Pink Sheets marketplace.