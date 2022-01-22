How much is higher inflation hurting you? Here’s how to estimate

Find alternatives, eliminate some things

One benefit to being aware of your personal inflation rate: You can find ways to eliminate or replace any inflated items from your budget. Groceries and food are often the best way to start. Perhaps you can purchase more fish and seafood, which is up 8.6 percent from a year ago and hasn’t soared as much as other meats, as a substitute. You might also be able to hold off on buying pricier durable goods, such as furniture or appliances, if you don’t need them immediately.

“It’s about taking a look at the cost of goods and services that we’re buying and saying, ‘Here are things that I can do without,’” Michael says. That’s mainly about “reevaluating discretionary expenses, like clothes, entertainment, dining out and travel.”

Of course, experts point out that holding off on a purchase assumes that prices will eventually go back down. How transitory inflation will be is the ultimate question, with Fed policymakers seeing price pressures elevated through at least 2024.

Meanwhile, some Americans might not have much control of other items in their budgets that are inflated right now, including gasoline and utilities.