How Jim Morrison's final sessions with the Doors produced an LA classic out of chaos

Krieger disputes this telling of Rothchild's departure, though. "The real reason was that he'd just done Janis and then she died. He had the feeling that something might happen if he produced our album." Rothchild, continues Krieger, "didn't want to be known as the guy who produced somebody and then they died."

Aiming to record in a comfortable spot instead of their usual Sunset Sound, Botnick and band set up a studio at their rehearsal space, called the Doors Workshop, at 8512 Santa Monica Blvd.

Morrison's return from touring meant the reemergence of his enabling sycophants. In his 1998 memoir, "Light My Fire: My Life With the Doors," Manzarek described these hangers-on as "reprobates, degenerate descendants of indentured servants, slimeballs, and general Hollywood trash."

Somehow from this chaos came one of the great songs about Los Angeles.

"'L.A. Woman' is in three parts because we didn't get it all at once," Botnick recalls of the process. "It was a fairly complicated song, and to get it to sound uncomplicated took a little bit of woodshedding." The new 50th-anniversary edition includes all 40 minutes of the band's recorded attempts at nailing "L.A. Woman."