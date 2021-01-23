How fast do you cancel streaming services? It's a problem for Hollywood

The data suggests it's becoming harder for media and entertainment companies to retain subscribers as competition increases, said Kevin Westcott, Deloitte's U.S. Tech, Media and Telecom leader, in an interview. With so many services available, having exclusive content alone isn't enough to keep people on board.

Streaming subscribers reported having an average of five services in October, up from the three they reported having before the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in streaming subscriptions may seem like good news for media and entertainment companies, but it also means people are dropping services faster as their budgets are strained.

"The competition for the streaming services is shifting to a different level," Westcott said. "Over the last few years, the focus was on having exclusive, original content. In 2021, it's going to come down to the user experience and do you feel like a special VIP for being a member."

The top services have indeed kept their focus on growing their catalogs of movies and shows. Netflix, which reports quarterly earnings Tuesday afternoon, last week unveiled a 70-movie schedule for 2021 with a promotional video promising "New movies. Every week. All year." The Los Gatos, Calif., company has taken pains to keep a steady flow of fresh series coming to the service, including "The Queen's Gambit" and "Bridgerton."