How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society

“Big Finance is the key driver moving us to a cashless society,” he said. “You’ll notice banks have been slowly closing branches and ATMs and they’re doing so in an effort to nudge us more toward their digital platforms. This saves them labor, it saves them a lot of real estate costs, and it improves their bottom line.”

The banking industry has provided a powerful incentive for customers to use credit cards that reward them with cash-back bonuses or loyalty points. That means the retail price markup that merchants charge to recover the bank fees is borne unequally by customers who pay with cash, who tend to be the lowest-income “unbanked” households, according to a 2010 discussion paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Within the financial industry, the so-called War on Cash pits businesses that serve the cashless economy — credit card companies, payment networks, software and hardware providers — vs. advocates for cash, including banknote producers and the businesses that manufacture and service ATMs.

The champions of paper money say the demise of cash is exaggerated. They say currency is trusted, secure, and private, and remains the payment medium of choice for much of the world’s population, including many participants in the informal economy with limited access to financial institutions.