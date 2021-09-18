How auto techs, trade schools are prepping for EV future

Oakland Community College is looking at adding an electrical class that's geared toward EVs and hybrids and has been looking at EV curriculum for a few years, said Claude Townsend, faculty in automobile servicing at the college.

But "the more we learn about it, the more we realize we need more training," he added, noting that "there's not a lot there. We're looking at curriculum, developing it, trying to come up with some people, maybe from manufacturers that could come in and teach the course for us, so basically be an adjunct instructor."

Macomb Community College established its Center for Alternative Fuels in 2006, introducing training for hybrids. The college also has a Center for Advanced Automotive Technology that was established with funding from the National Science Foundation to support work on electrification.

This year, the school started a new program that focuses on autonomous vehicles that teach automated driving systems technology, too.

The transition to electric doesn't concern Ben Cruz, director of Macomb's Center for Advanced Automotive Technology, who says "it is exciting." But there are concerns the shift to electrification will lead to a loss of independent shops as owners look to retire instead of investing for the future.