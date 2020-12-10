Housing economists predict prices to increase in 2021, but not as rapidly as this year

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said what a lot of people might have been thinking: That many experts were taken back by how much prices soared throughout the pandemic.

He said he expected home prices to stay stable in 2020 throughout the pandemic-induced downturn, primarily because credit requirements for mortgages are much higher now than before the Great Recession. Also, he said home inventory was low even before the pandemic, so that should have kept demand steady.

"I did not anticipate home prices to soar once the economy reopened," Yun said. "It was quite a surprise."

He predicted home prices would increase 3% in 2021, down from his end-of-year forecast for 2020 of 6%.

Yun said he hopes, for affordability reasons, that prices will not appreciate as quickly as they did this year. He said a new stimulus package from the federal government will be crucial for parts of the economy that have been hardest hit by shutdowns.

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, predicted home prices would increase 5.7%. She predicted the average mortgage rate would be around 3.2% in 2020, remaining near historic lows.

"The economic backdrop is strong growth in a healing economy," Hale said.