Hotels try to attract ‘work from home’ families

The work-from-hotel option can work for vacationers, staycationers and people considering a permanent relocation, said Nick Falcone, managing principal for Encore Resort at Reunion.

“We’re seeing a lot of that, where people want to kind of lay their base in a new place,” Falcone said.

His resort’s current deal includes welcome drinks, free kids’ meals with purchase of an adult meal, a $50 nightly resort credit and breakfast for two each day. Encore features spaces with up to 13 bedrooms. The rentals could give flexibility to companies now thinking smaller, Falcone said.

“There are many, many companies that are trying to reduce costs and have it where they’re not locked into 10-year leases,” he said.

“We have different levels that you can take advantage of, for those that want to come in the house as is,” Falcone said. “There are already many common-area spaces that really lend itself well. No one wants to be sitting on a bed, necessarily, doing their work.”

For families on vacation, the adults can get their work done in relative isolation during the day then explore the resort after hours, he said. Children who are attending school via the internet can hit the pool after the virtual bell rings.