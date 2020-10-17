Hopes for an airline recovery in 2021 grow bleaker as holiday travel falters

It will likely take even longer for airlines to stop bleeding money because of discounted fares and open middle seats on some carriers.

Even the economics of how full planes need to be to break even is working against airlines. In normal times with normal ticket prices, planes need to be between 75% and 79% full for a flight to break even on costs.

During the second quarter, 124% of seats had to be filled to break even and that number is only supposed to get to 89% by next year’s first quarter, according to Airlines for America. Of course, it’s impossible to fill more than 100% of seats on a commercial aircraft. With several airlines still underselling planes to leave middle seats open, it’s often impossible to get over 66%.

It’s those kinds of projections that are prompting airlines such as Southwest to demand wage cuts from its union employees next year and other carriers to beg the government for more stimulus to cover payrolls.

“Absent substantial improvements in our business, our quarterly losses could be in the billions until vaccines are available, distributed, and effectively kill the pandemic—and at best that’s looking like late next year,” said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly in a message to employees calling for 10% pay cuts in 2021.