As central and western Nebraska were settled by the first permanent residents in the late 1800s, many oppressed groups -- including blacks and Jews -- found a home on the prairie where they lived and worked alongside white settlers.
Scotts Bluff County hosted more than one of these communities. Most were short-lived as their first inhabitants moved on to other locales.
But one -- Hope -- persisted for decades.
Henry Nehme refused to live under English rule after the Boer War ended in 1902 and moved from his native South Africa to western Nebraska shortly thereafter. He made his home near the eastern shore of present-day Lake Minatare.
In 1907, Nehme founded a post office, which was named "Hope" after the community's optimism. The name stuck, and a school and nearby creek also assumed the same moniker.
A couple dozen families -- with surnames that appear to be German, English and/or Scotch-Irish -- settled in the area, right next to black pioneers at a time where such proximity was almost unheard of.
Little else is known about the community, but the school appeared to be the its center for both education and gathering.
The building served as a grade school and "short" high school for ninth and 10th grades until sometime during the Great Depression, with some speculation it may have been large enough at one time to serve all 12 grades in three rooms. It remained a country elementary school until 1960, when it merged with a nearby school.
Though Hope is no more, its memory hasn't been fully lost to the ages.