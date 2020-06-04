HopCat parent company files for bankruptcy, Haymarket location to open June 22

BarFly Ventures LLC, the parent company of popular craft beer bar and restaurant chain HopCat, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

The restaurant group, which has a location in the Haymarket, also said it would be reopening on June 13 in accordance with Michigan state guidelines.

The BarFly's HopCat bars in Lincoln, and Indianapolis are planning to reopen June 22.

Still, it's a waiting game to see how things will go once the doors open, said Mark Sellers, who founded BarFly in 2008 with the opening of HopCat Grand Rapids. He shut down all his restaurants in mid-March once the pandemic hit, resulting in a 100% loss of sales for the past three months.

"Even at that, I don’t know if all the chairs are going to be filled. A lot of people worry about going out," he said.

"It’s a weird thing when we announce our stores are reopening the same day that we also announced Chapter 11, but it’s kind of an exciting time for us because we’re really excited to be reopening everything," Sellers said.

"Because of the COVID shutdown, we’re so far behind on our loan payment and our rents, we don’t really have a pathway of getting out of that without a Chapter 11 reorganization."