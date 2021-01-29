Single mom wins Bryant's Warm Winter Wish

Amber Belding’s Warm Winter Wish is a story of a young single mother working hard to provide a roof over her three children’s heads.
Without any help in the form of child support, Belding works two jobs to make ends meet. On weekdays, she is a nurse’s aide at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital 50-60 hours a week. On weekends, she works at the local gas station in Sterling, Nebraska, where she resides 39 miles southeast of Lincoln.
Belding was aware of some issues with her home’s utilities, but she had learned to accept them for what they were. Due to ongoing issues, recent repairs to the furnace and the age of the system, reliability was questionable. Although signs pointed to the need to replace the furnace, Belding had hoped it would continue to provide heat, prolonging the inevitable for another year.
Lincoln-based Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical & Plumbing received a nomination to Bryant's Warm Winter Wish program from Amber’s stepmother, Karen Belding, who often cares for Amber’s children while she is working. Karen knew what a financial hardship another breakdown -- or worse, a total furnace replacement -- would be for Amber.
As a part of the Warm Winter Wish selection process, Bryant team members make home visits to a small group of nominees.
“Essentially, the home visit provides us a chance to meet a potential recipient in person, confirm the nomination story and ensure their home is a fit for the Warm Winter Wish,” said Steve Wittenhagen, Bryant residential sales manager. “While visiting Amber’s home, we found issues beyond the furnace presenting potential safety hazards that I felt we couldn’t walk away from.”
In addition to needing a new furnace, Bryant team members discovered an ongoing plumbing leak from the main floor that had caused deterioration to the furnace’s ductwork and the water heater’s flue vent. The water heater was over 20 years old and inefficient, making bath time for three children a tough task.
While the Warm Winter Wish program is typically led by Bryant’s HVAC department, this year’s program included additional help from Bryant’s plumbing department to correct the potential safety hazards.
“We’re replacing the furnace, a good amount of the ductwork, and our plumbing department is installing a new water heater and fixing the plumbing leak that’s caused damage below,” Brian Kassebaum, HVAC installations manager at Bryant, said on Jan. 21 as the work was completed at Belding's home.
Comfort Products, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and Cornhusker Winnelson supplied the equipment for Amber's Warm Winter Wish.
Bryant has provided free furnace installations through the Warm Winter Wish program for 10 years.
"Every year is a reminder that there are homes without a safe and reliable heating source,” shared Wittenhagen. Nominations were received from the community, with help from local radio stations Froggy 98.1 and 105.3 The Bone.
For information about Bryant’s Warm Winter Wish program, contact Kevin Hanley at 402-429-5976 or khanley@bryantlincoln.com.