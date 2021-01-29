Single mom wins Bryant's Warm Winter Wish

Amber Belding’s Warm Winter Wish is a story of a young single mother working hard to provide a roof over her three children’s heads.

Without any help in the form of child support, Belding works two jobs to make ends meet. On weekdays, she is a nurse’s aide at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital 50-60 hours a week. On weekends, she works at the local gas station in Sterling, Nebraska, where she resides 39 miles southeast of Lincoln.

Belding was aware of some issues with her home’s utilities, but she had learned to accept them for what they were. Due to ongoing issues, recent repairs to the furnace and the age of the system, reliability was questionable. Although signs pointed to the need to replace the furnace, Belding had hoped it would continue to provide heat, prolonging the inevitable for another year.

Lincoln-based Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical & Plumbing received a nomination to Bryant's Warm Winter Wish program from Amber’s stepmother, Karen Belding, who often cares for Amber’s children while she is working. Karen knew what a financial hardship another breakdown -- or worse, a total furnace replacement -- would be for Amber.

As a part of the Warm Winter Wish selection process, Bryant team members make home visits to a small group of nominees.