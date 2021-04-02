“Hello?” I said as I answered my phone. The voice said, “Hi Katie. I’m with XYZ Company and we’re buying houses. Would you like to sell yours?”

Are you kidding? When did buying homes become a telemarketing activity? Where have all the houses gone?

It’s not new information that there is a lack of homes for sale. It’s on the news, in the papers, and if you’re buying one, you’ve experienced it. I expect smart economists will dissect the reasons when we’re out of this lopsided market.

Causes for the housing shortage range from low interest rates and people not moving to a lack of new construction. Here’s a new explanation I just heard – rentals. The theory is that when people buy a new home, they’re keeping their current home and renting it out.

Recently, my buyer put in an offer on a house. There was a two-hour showing window. By the end of the day, the seller had 15 offers. The winning one, according to their Realtor, was a “stupid amount of money,” in cash, no inspections.

It’s pretty common to see Realtors walking through homes with cellphones so their clients can “view” the home. After all, if the buyer is at work and you have a two-hour showing window, what are your choices? Where have all the houses gone?