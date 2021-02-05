What is your home worth?

There are many ways to figure the true value of your property.

• Professional appraisal: Appraisals cost about $500 and are the best means to calculate market value for your home. Most lenders require an appraisal before loaning money on the purchase.

• Normal appreciation: If you calculate and compound what Lincoln’s market has appreciated over the years since you purchased, you can see what your home might be worth. For decades, we appreciated at about 4%. We dipped about that much in 2007 and 2008. In the last few years that number has risen to 6%, and 2020 may be closer to 10%.

• Comparative market analysis: We, as Realtors, can find similar homes that have recently sold and adjust prices to come up with a range of values. We try to compare apples to apples as much as possible.

• Grain-of-salt numbers: Many real estate websites, like Realtor.com, will instantly give you a value. These are computer calculations that also consider recent sales and trends. We consider your recent County Assessor valuation (for property tax purposes) to be one of the grains of salt. Some people look at these numbers with more validity than they deserve.