What is your home worth?

There are many ways to figure the true value of your property.
• Professional appraisal: Appraisals cost about $500 and are the best means to calculate market value for your home. Most lenders require an appraisal before loaning money on the purchase.
• Normal appreciation: If you calculate and compound what Lincoln’s market has appreciated over the years since you purchased, you can see what your home might be worth. For decades, we appreciated at about 4%. We dipped about that much in 2007 and 2008. In the last few years that number has risen to 6%, and 2020 may be closer to 10%.
• Comparative market analysis: We, as Realtors, can find similar homes that have recently sold and adjust prices to come up with a range of values. We try to compare apples to apples as much as possible.
• Grain-of-salt numbers: Many real estate websites, like Realtor.com, will instantly give you a value. These are computer calculations that also consider recent sales and trends. We consider your recent County Assessor valuation (for property tax purposes) to be one of the grains of salt. Some people look at these numbers with more validity than they deserve.
The County Assessor’s proposed revaluation came out recently and is the talk-of-the-town. Many climbed upward of 20% over last year’s value. I ask my friends if they would sell their home for its new value. So far, the answer has always been "NO." If you want to protest your new value, you can go to the Lancaster County Assessor’s website. You can see three of the recent sales comparables used to generate your value. You can read descriptions of the houses on Realtor.com and see if the comparables make sense. If you can find better ones, the County Assessor’s office will look at those as well.
I am being asked to help some friends and past clients with this process. As for my personal property, our taxable value went up about 18%. Would we sell for that? “NO.” Are we going to protest? “NO.” Will we pay our fair share of taxes? “YES.”
