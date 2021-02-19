Not just in it for the paycheck

Many people have a skewed vision of what most real estate agents are and how they work. A lot of folks view Realtors in the same category as the stereotype of the smarmy used car salesman. I am here to dispel that stigma!

The reason most folks feel this way is that they have had a bad experience with an agent, or they simply don’t know what a Realtor really does. Most agents in our market will go out of their way to explain the whole process to you. There are many steps to a transaction, for both the buyers and the sellers, that you need someone who does this daily to walk you through, including what will come next!

Let’s just focus on buyers. The first step is to get a preapproval letter from a lender. Next, you house hunt and find the best home on the market for you! These are the two most fun stages of the process. Then begins the most important part of the process -- the inspections and inspection negotiations. Your agent will walk you through the inspection report and help you to decide what, if any, requests you should make of the sellers for repairs and negotiate on your behalf for an agreeable solution.