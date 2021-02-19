Make it clear

It’s time to take another look at your exterior home lighting. Can you see clearly?

Here’s what I notice: Exterior lighting in need of cleaning, maintenance or replacing.

Not only are these easy to do, you’ll find the results will exceed your efforts.

Cleaning: Get rid of bugs! Whether it's spider webs or an inch of bug carcasses, both are gross. Clean your light. You can take it off the wall and give it a scrub (don't forget to switch off the circuit breaker). And if you have glass, polish it. You’ll be surprised at how much more light shines through. Basic, yes, but not done often enough.

Maintaining: I love original light fixtures. They are period-specific to the home. If you’re the lucky owner of a cool one, make sure it looks good. Something as easy as a can of black matte spray-painted on a 1965 iron fixture is the difference between night and day. Just ask my neighbor, who wondered about replacing their exterior light. I said, you have a great one (they did); clean it and paint it (they did), and now it looks great.