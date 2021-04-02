Light at the end of the tunnel

Spring is here. Flowers are popping. My wife, Susan, and I have had our second COVID-19 shots.

Our family survived the past year in pretty good shape. Our son, Max, was married (after two COVID postponements) with a surprise private ceremony (we thought we were surprising him for making partner in his law firm, and the celebration turned out to be a family-only wedding). Even our younger son, Jack, a musician, has survived in newly imagined ways. And, our dogs enjoyed the constant company and daily long walks.

As Realtors, my partner Kim Soucie and I have been blessed to stay busy helping buyers and sellers buy and sell successfully and safely. On my radio shows, 9:30-9:45 a.m. every Saturday, my guests have all adapted to the pandemic and have introduced protocols that some say they will adopt into the post-COVID future. I think we all will.

Most of our clients are looking for one or two dedicated office spaces in their next home. Almost half of our clients through the year were selling to chase children and grandchildren somewhere else, or buying, chasing them to Lincoln. Outdoor living and entertaining spaces have become more popular. Many of us have developed new passions around the house. We just converted to a dual fuel range (gas on top, electric oven) to better suit my developing culinary skills.