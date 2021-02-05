(Reprinted due to popular demand for travel)

Recently I was fortunate to spend a week in Switzerland. What I saw was postcard perfect. The lakes are really turquoise blue in Interlaken. The scenery is impossibly beautiful. The Swiss Alps don’t resemble the Rocky Mountains. I think the Alps are, well, “rockier.” And what’s a trip to Switzerland without a chocolate factory tour with an insane amount of sampling?

For a couple of nights, I stayed with a friend and got a taste of an average Swiss home. Wood piles sums it up. Meaning, while traveling, ALL the wood piles were perfectly lined up. All the ends were flush, logs were cut the same size, stacked in precise rectangles. I saw the same precision in the homes.

I found the Swiss residential homes tightly packed together with multi-family units being the norm. Garages are at a premium, but you do get at least one external parking spot. The kitchen and appliances are small. Want a real freezer and ice maker? Forget it. And "Be Quiet." If you make too much noise, you can be subjected to what I call the "Sound Police." Really. Got laundry? Better do it only during your appointed weekly time slot. Yes, this is regulated and taken quite seriously. But what if your appointed time is during your workday? I don’t have an answer for that except negotiate with your neighbor.