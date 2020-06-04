Home price outlook turns negative

Another forecast calls for lower home prices.

A survey of more than 100 real estate economists and professionals by Zillow and Pulsenomics Llc. predicts a slight – 0.3% year-over-year – decline in home prices around the country.

It’s the first such negative forecast by the analysts since the Great Recession.

Early in the year, the economists had been predicting a 3.3% gain in nationwide home prices in 2020.

This week CoreLogic changed its forecast to call for a 1.3% decline nationwide.

The predictions of home price decreases comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time since 2012 that the panel-wide price outlook has turned negative, and the quarter-to-quarter swing in expectations is the largest we’ve seen in more than a decade,” Terry Loebs, founder of Pulsenomics, said in the report. “Longer term, the outlook for home values nationwide is mixed — price projections for 2022 and beyond actually inched higher from levels recorded prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.