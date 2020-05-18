Home Depot, Lowe’s primed for historic growth during coronavirus

That would be the highest for both companies in at least 15 years, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg. And those gains would crush the average analyst estimate. As of Friday, Home Depot was expected to post a 4.5% gain in same-store sales, followed by Lowe’s at 4%, according to Consensus Metrix.

Over the past three years, M Science’s estimates have been in line with the rest of Wall Street. In the fourth quarter, it projected Lowe’s same-store sales to gain 2.6%, just 0.1 percentage points off the average estimate.

Thanks to sales of appliances, especially freezers, the two companies’ online businesses also surged. M Science projects web revenue at Home Depot rose 73%, while visits to the Lowe’s website rose 17% after just a 1.5% gain in the fourth quarter.

Both chains have been in a good position for several years with rising home values convincing more Americans to see their properties as investments and increase spending on them.

During an economic downturn like this, homeowners usually pull back and shift spending to repairs and upkeep, instead of enhancements.

But the question remains how long this will last. As the economy reopens, other stores and pursuits will grab the attention of consumers, Tomlinson said.

“Realistically, those businesses revert to the mean, as we get away from March and April,” he said.

