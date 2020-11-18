Home Depot boosts worker pay as profits rise

Home Depot is giving raises to frontline and hourly workers that will add $1 billion a year to their paychecks after revenue and profit soared at the giant retailer.

Since the pandemic took hold earlier this year, the company, which has two stores in Lincoln, has spent $1.7 billion on extra bonuses, paid leave and other benefits. The raises announced Tuesday will replace those programs.

"This is a permanent investment and that is different," Richard McPhail, chief financial officer, said on Tuesday. "These are permanent wage increases."

He declined to offer more details, but said that the wage hikes, which have already begun in some areas, will affect "the vast majority" of the company's 400,000 employees. "There was no one catalyst for this. But we felt this was the time to do it."

The retailer Tuesday also reported higher-than-expected profits for the most recent fiscal quarter as it continues to reap the benefits from online orders and a surge in do-it-yourself improvements.

Home Depot recorded sales of $33.5 billion for the three months ending Oct. 31, up 23% from the same period a year earlier. Net earnings during the quarter were $3.4 billion, up more than 20%.