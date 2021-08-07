Hollywood struggles to keep cameras rolling as Delta variant spreads

The outbreaks illustrate the effect the new Delta variant is having on one of the area's most vital industries. The film business has largely been able to continue working since it restarted in June. The industry agreed that safety protocols on masking and testing have helped stem outbreaks on film sets. The latest infections have yet to reach the levels seen during the winter, when unions and health officials warned the industry to pause as so not to strain hospitals.

"Although there have been some clusters of positive tests on certain productions, the overall number of positive tests remains low and continues to support the conclusion that our safety protocols are working to protect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals working on SAG-AFTRA covered projects," a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The union represents 160,000 performers, which are working unmasked on sets and considered therefore most at risk. "The renewed safety protocols expressly contemplated areas of greater COVID risk due to variants including the delta variant, and that is why the most stringent protocols remain in place in those areas, including the Los Angeles metro area."