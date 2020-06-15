highlights

5
Lincoln Leader
Quentin Brown, EduCare executive director, is impressed with Nebraskans’ warmth.
6-7
Mentoring
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks to reconnect with 50 years of former Bigs and Littles.
8-10
Youth Leadership
Lincoln G.O.L.D. participants share favorite memories and announce scholarships.
11
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Charlie Foster, UNL Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
12-13
Cover Story
Lighthouse: 30 years later, the light still shines.
14-15
Dining
Grilling and chilling: Pairing grilled meats and brews from local grocers and breweries.
18
Gardening
Try not to kill the good insects.
19
Performing Arts
Tyler G. White named Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s first composer-in-residence.
