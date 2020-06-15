highlights

You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Leader

Quentin Brown, EduCare executive director, is impressed with Nebraskans’ warmth.

6-7

Mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks to reconnect with 50 years of former Bigs and Littles.

8-10

Youth Leadership

Lincoln G.O.L.D. participants share favorite memories and announce scholarships.

11

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Charlie Foster, UNL Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

12-13

Cover Story

Lighthouse: 30 years later, the light still shines.

14-15

Dining

Grilling and chilling: Pairing grilled meats and brews from local grocers and breweries.

18

Gardening

Try not to kill the good insects.

19

Performing Arts

Tyler G. White named Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s first composer-in-residence.

