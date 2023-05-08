5
Youth Development
Annual gala event raises over $100,000 for Lincoln G.O.L.D.
6-7
Around the World
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration highlights 11 cultures.
8-9
Around Town
Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas event raises $17,000 for El Centro de las Americas.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Cathy Martinez, Autism Family Network president.
14-15
Cover Story
Community honors Marilyn Cintani and Dr. Mae Colleen Jones with charity and civic leadership awards.
16-17
Art
Embroidery, oil paint and reflected figures combine in Hinrichs' impressive exhibition.
20-21
Dining
Rendang Malaysian Restaurant offers a unique and tasty cultural experience.
22
Senior Awards
Seniors Foundation to honor Mary Ann Stallings with Keystone Award, Linda Miles with Remembers Award.