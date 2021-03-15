highlights

5
Performing Arts
Friends of Lied introduce new Support Our Stages campaign.
6-7
Around Town
Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s virtual Wish Ball raises $108,000.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Betsy Perez, Union Bank & Trust.
14-15
Cover Story
Ethel S. Abbott’s giving legacy spans half a century.
16-17
Art
Mahoney Manor resident artist finds her niche in abstract paintings.
18-19
Dining
Take-out family-sized meals from Billy’s, Florio’s and Parker’s Smokehouse.
20
Boomerang series
Chuck Schroeder made Lincoln his home three times, and finally, the third time was a charm.