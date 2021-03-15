 Skip to main content
highlights
highlights

5

Performing Arts

Friends of Lied introduce new Support Our Stages campaign.

6-7

Around Town

Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s virtual Wish Ball raises $108,000.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Betsy Perez, Union Bank & Trust.

14-15

Cover Story

Ethel S. Abbott’s giving legacy spans half a century.

16-17

Art

Mahoney Manor resident artist finds her niche in abstract paintings.

18-19

Dining

Take-out family-sized meals from Billy’s, Florio’s and Parker’s Smokehouse.

20

Boomerang series

Chuck Schroeder made Lincoln his home three times, and finally, the third time was a charm.

22-23

Ask Doctor Photo

Learn which camera modes to use in different situations.

