highlights

5
Around Town
Lutheran Education Foundation’s 25th annual gala raises $125K online.
8
Giving
Rotarians and UNL Rotaract support polio survivors in Ivory Coast.
10
Seniors
Seniors Foundation ensures Aging Partners is there for Lincoln’s growing senior population.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Robin Netz of Lincoln G.O.L.D.
14-15
Cover Story
Acklies honored with Charity Award for community leadership and philanthropy.
16-17
Travel
The Burning Man experience in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.
18-19
Art
Sculptor Mark Kuzara creates life-size horse from metal parts.
20
Recreation
Popular pastime Cornhole continues to grow through virtual reality and in backyards.
