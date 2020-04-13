highlights
highlights

5

Around Town

Lutheran Education Foundation’s 25th annual gala raises $125K online.

8

Giving

Rotarians and UNL Rotaract support polio survivors in Ivory Coast.

10

Seniors

Seniors Foundation ensures Aging Partners is there for Lincoln’s growing senior population.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Robin Netz of Lincoln G.O.L.D.

14-15

Cover Story

Acklies honored with Charity Award for community leadership and philanthropy.

16-17

Travel

The Burning Man experience in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

18-19

Art

Sculptor Mark Kuzara creates life-size horse from metal parts.

20

Recreation

Popular pastime Cornhole continues to grow through virtual reality and in backyards.

