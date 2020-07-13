highlights

6-7
Giving
Philanthropy keeps zoo operating during pandemic times.
8-9
Lincoln Landmark
The story behind Lincoln’s own steam engine, the CB&Q 710.
10
Youth Leadership
Meet the student behind PromLNK, the prom with a purpose.
12
Art
Eighth annual Art in the Garden fundraiser planned for Sept. 12.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Connie Edmond, managing partner with WRL CPA.
14-15
Cover Story
Blixt Locally Grown – Growing goodness with the arts.
16
Performing Arts
Lied Center announces new season with nearly 40 productions and increased health and safety measures.
18-19
Travel
Coeur d’Alene: Travel in pandemic times.
