highlights

6-7

Giving

Philanthropy keeps zoo operating during pandemic times.

8-9

Lincoln Landmark

The story behind Lincoln’s own steam engine, the CB&Q 710.

10

Youth Leadership

Meet the student behind PromLNK, the prom with a purpose.

12

Art

Eighth annual Art in the Garden fundraiser planned for Sept. 12.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Connie Edmond, managing partner with WRL CPA.

14-15

Cover Story

Blixt Locally Grown – Growing goodness with the arts.

16

Performing Arts

Lied Center announces new season with nearly 40 productions and increased health and safety measures.

18-19

Travel

Coeur d’Alene: Travel in pandemic times.

