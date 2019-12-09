Highlights

6-7
Around Town
Zoo Lights Powered by LES lighting up the holidays.
15
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Vann Price.
16-17
Cover Story
After nearly 30 years, TeamMates mentors kids in five states.
18-19
Fashion
Project Funway fundraiser helps empower homeless women through fashion.
20-21
Women
CEDARS Power of the Purse: A women’s night out with a purpose.
22-23
Dining Out
Opening Blessing Thai restaurant a few years ago wasn’t as scary as owner’s past.
24
Lincoln Leader
Rico Zavala: There’s no grass growing under his feet.
26
The Holidays
Columnists John Mabry and Lauren Silverman Durban chime in on holidays.