Highlights
6-7

Around Town

Zoo Lights Powered by LES lighting up the holidays.

15

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Vann Price.

16-17

Cover Story

After nearly 30 years, TeamMates mentors kids in five states.

18-19

Fashion

Project Funway fundraiser helps empower homeless women through fashion.

20-21

Women

CEDARS Power of the Purse: A women’s night out with a purpose.

22-23

Dining Out

Opening Blessing Thai restaurant a few years ago wasn’t as scary as owner’s past.

24

Lincoln Leader

Rico Zavala: There’s no grass growing under his feet.

26

The Holidays

Columnists John Mabry and Lauren Silverman Durban chime in on holidays.

