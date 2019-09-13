highlights

5
Art
All 51 Serving Hands sculptures to be auctioned Oct. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
6-7
Around Town
Third annual Dog Bowl event at Pinewood Bowl supports Lincoln’s dog parks.
16-17
Cover Story
Lied Center for Performing Arts celebrates the past 30 years and looks to the future.
18-19
Entrepreneurs
Local millennials returned to Lincoln to run their own dessert shop.
20
Health
Daughter honors dad by walking to raise funds to end Alzheimer’s disease.
21
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Lorene Bartos.
24-25
Dining
Chef Tim LeCorgne rediscovers passion for cooking at Savannah Pines.
26
Libations
New Stone Hollow Brewing Co. is hopping in Beatrice.