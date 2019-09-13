highlights

You are the owner of this article.
Art

All 51 Serving Hands sculptures to be auctioned Oct. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

6-7

Around Town

Third annual Dog Bowl event at Pinewood Bowl supports Lincoln’s dog parks.

16-17

Cover Story

Lied Center for Performing Arts celebrates the past 30 years and looks to the future.

18-19

Entrepreneurs

Local millennials returned to Lincoln to run their own dessert shop.

20

Health

Daughter honors dad by walking to raise funds to end Alzheimer’s disease.

21

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Lorene Bartos.

24-25

Dining

Chef Tim LeCorgne rediscovers passion for cooking at Savannah Pines.

26

Libations

New Stone Hollow Brewing Co. is hopping in Beatrice.

