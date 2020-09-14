highlights

6-7
Art/Outdoors
Covid compliance, 50 shades of pink highlight eighth annual Art in the Garden.
8-9
Around Town
United Way’s reimagined WingFest a safe night out for a good cause.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Michaella Kumke, Food Bank of Lincoln.
14-15
Cover Story
Lienemanns’ charitable giving lives on through children, foundation.
16
Dining
The Garage bar/grill much more than a sports bar.
18
Lincoln History
Drive-in déjà vu: Will drive-in movie theaters make a comeback?
21
Books
Gretchen Garrison writes “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die.”
22-23
Ask Dr. Photo
How to scan negatives, transparencies (slides) and prints from decades ago.
