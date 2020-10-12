highlights

6-7
Around Town
8th annual Sip Nebraska event moves to the Capital City.
8-9
Women’s Leadership
Lopez named Woman of the Year at Inspire Awards luncheon.
10-11
Leadership in Turbulent Times
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Goodwin delivers 25th Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities.
14-15
Cover Story
With sleeves rolled up, Darrin Good guides Nebraska Wesleyan University.
16-17
Dining
Hacienda Real Mexican restaurant’s menu offers Curiel family recipes.
18-19
Art History
Ellis Burman left his mark on Lincoln with iconic sculptures.
20-21
Lincoln Memories
Personal memories of Pershing Center activities through the decades.
22-23
Safe Travel
Milford, Pennsylvania offers unexpected discoveries and surrounding outdoor beauty and activities.
