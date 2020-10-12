 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
highlights
View Comments

highlights

6-7

Around Town

8th annual Sip Nebraska event moves to the Capital City.

8-9

Women’s Leadership

Lopez named Woman of the Year at Inspire Awards luncheon.

10-11

Leadership in Turbulent Times

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Goodwin delivers 25th Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities.

14-15

Cover Story

With sleeves rolled up, Darrin Good guides Nebraska Wesleyan University.

16-17

Dining

Hacienda Real Mexican restaurant’s menu offers Curiel family recipes.

18-19

Art History

Ellis Burman left his mark on Lincoln with iconic sculptures.

20-21

Lincoln Memories

Personal memories of Pershing Center activities through the decades.

22-23

Safe Travel

Milford, Pennsylvania offers unexpected discoveries and surrounding outdoor beauty and activities.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News