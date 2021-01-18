5
Boomerang
New column highlights residents who left Lincoln to pursue opportunities and returned.
6-7
Around Town
Heartland Cancer Foundation’s virtual Mardi Gras Gala coming Feb. 13.
11
Art
Career in plumbing inspired Lincolnite Rick Young to become a sculptor.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jasmine Kingsley of Hudl.
14-15
Cover Story
Food Bank campaign eyes new distribution center to increase efficiency and output.
16-17
Dining
Ready-to-go family meals, part 2, featuring Green Gateau and Clean Slate Co.
20-21
Safe Travel
Sisters on the Fly organization empowers women through outdoor activities.