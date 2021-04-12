highlights

5
Giving
Tenth Give to Lincoln Day coming in May.
6-7
Around Town
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run to return after one-year absence.
10
Art
Exhibition Gallery showcases talent of director Liz Shea-McCoy.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Monica Ledbetter, Prosperity Home Mortgage.
14-17
Cover Story
Scott Young to retire April 30 after 20 years as Food Bank executive director.
18-19
Road Trip
Sandhill cranes put on another spectacular spring show.
20-21
Outdoors
Cloud Appreciation Society: Pandemic generates renewed attention in cloud watching.