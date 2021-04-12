 Skip to main content
highlights
highlights

Giving

Tenth Give to Lincoln Day coming in May.

6-7

Around Town

Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run to return after one-year absence.

10

Art

Exhibition Gallery showcases talent of director Liz Shea-McCoy.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Monica Ledbetter, Prosperity Home Mortgage.

14-17

Cover Story

Scott Young to retire April 30 after 20 years as Food Bank executive director.

18-19

Road Trip

Sandhill cranes put on another spectacular spring show.

20-21

Outdoors

Cloud Appreciation Society: Pandemic generates renewed attention in cloud watching.

23

Books

Lincoln right-sizing expert writes book 'Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff.'

