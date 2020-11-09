highlights

6-7
Holiday Happenings
Families enjoy a healthy Halloween at Boo at the Zoo.
8-9
The Arts
2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards event an “Ode to Joy.”
12
Performing Arts
Lied Center adds video system to online and socially distanced offerings.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Carissa Bullock of Cornhusker Bank.
14-15
Cover Story
Pius X Foundation enhances education with a $2M year and a new addition.
16-17
Here to Help
CLIA nonprofit offers peace of mind to immigrants navigating immigration law.
18-19
Dining
George’s Gourmet Grill offers loaded gyros at three Lincoln locations.
20-21
Lincoln History
Engineer shares personal memories of steam engines at the Nebraska State Fair.
