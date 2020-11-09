 Skip to main content
highlights
View Comments

highlights

6-7

Holiday Happenings

Families enjoy a healthy Halloween at Boo at the Zoo.

8-9

The Arts

2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards event an “Ode to Joy.”

12

Performing Arts

Lied Center adds video system to online and socially distanced offerings.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Carissa Bullock of Cornhusker Bank.

14-15

Cover Story

Pius X Foundation enhances education with a $2M year and a new addition.

16-17

Here to Help

CLIA nonprofit offers peace of mind to immigrants navigating immigration law.

18-19

Dining

George’s Gourmet Grill offers loaded gyros at three Lincoln locations.

20-21

Lincoln History

Engineer shares personal memories of steam engines at the Nebraska State Fair.

