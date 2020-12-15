highlights

6-7
Here to Help
The tale of Lincoln’s first Little Free Pantry.
8-9
Around Town
2nd annual Zoo Lights off, then on again at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Shannon Harner of NIFA.
14-15
Cover Story
Longtime friends Jim McKee and Ed Zimmer collaborate to bring local historical nuggets to light.
16-17
Lincoln Memories
Walking down memory lane: Cool Crest miniature golf course.
18-19
Dining
Local caterers provide family-style meals during the pandemic.
20-21
COVID-Safe Travel
See the large collection of Art Deco buildings in South Miami Beach, Florida.
22
Life: The Holidays
“Elf” a “just believe” underdog story that we need now more than ever.
