6-7

Art

Serving Hands public art project raises $125K for Campus Life, artists.

8-9

Around Town

6th annual Around the World event raises over $21K for GIRLPowR.

15

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Amy Struthers.

16-17

Cover Story

LPS Foundation strategically implements programs to equalize and enhance learning opportunities.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

18-19

Lincoln History

Six Lincoln churches mark 150th anniversaries.

20-21

Travel

Henry Ford Museum: Much more than automobiles.

22

Performing Arts

TADA Productions celebrates 20th anniversary.

26

Photography

Ask Doctor Photo: Focus on the holidays.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments