highlights

5
Lincoln leader
Graciela Caneiro-Livingson: Spaniard by birth, Nebraskan by choice.
6-7
Performing Arts
Lied Center is a leading spring venue for live performances.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: C.J. Thoma, Foundation for Education Services.
14-15
Cover Story
Junior League makes an impact while changing with the times in first 100 years.
16-17
Dining
Ready-to-go family meals, part 3: Lazlo’s Dinner on the Run, FireWorks Feast and Venue at Home.
18
Lincoln memories
Walking down memory lane to the original Runza restaurant.
20
Nature/Wildlife
Women runners find and save great horned owl with a broken wing.