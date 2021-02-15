highlights

 Skip to main content
Lincoln leader

Graciela Caneiro-Livingson: Spaniard by birth, Nebraskan by choice.

6-7

Performing Arts

Lied Center is a leading spring venue for live performances.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: C.J. Thoma, Foundation for Education Services.

14-15

Cover Story

Junior League makes an impact while changing with the times in first 100 years.

16-17

Dining

Ready-to-go family meals, part 3: Lazlo’s Dinner on the Run, FireWorks Feast and Venue at Home.

18

Lincoln memories

Walking down memory lane to the original Runza restaurant.

20

Nature/Wildlife

Women runners find and save great horned owl with a broken wing.

22-23

Safe Travel

Popular viewing locations for bison: the dominant species on the prairie for millions of years.

