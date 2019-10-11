6-7

Art

7th annual Art in the Garden promotes art with “Moon River” theme.

10

Outdoor Music

Organizers plan to make new Hub & Soul music series an annual event.

16-17

Cover Story

Arts Incorporated founder Dean Haist develops and manages local nonprofit arts.

18-19

Travel

Recent college grad shares experiences from living and working in China.

20-21

Women’s Leadership

Alice Dittman named Woman of the Year at Inspire Awards luncheon.

22-23

Dining Out

Aroma Contemporary Indian Cuisine restaurant offers Indian and Nepali fare.

24

Lincoln Leader

Kevin Reese of UNL’s OASIS program: Making things better in Lincoln.

27

Sports History

Nebraska High School Hall of Fame keeps prep sports memories alive.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments