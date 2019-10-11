6-7
Art
7th annual Art in the Garden promotes art with “Moon River” theme.
10
Outdoor Music
Organizers plan to make new Hub & Soul music series an annual event.
16-17
Cover Story
Arts Incorporated founder Dean Haist develops and manages local nonprofit arts.
18-19
Travel
Recent college grad shares experiences from living and working in China.
20-21
Women’s Leadership
Alice Dittman named Woman of the Year at Inspire Awards luncheon.
22-23
Dining Out
Aroma Contemporary Indian Cuisine restaurant offers Indian and Nepali fare.
24
Lincoln Leader
Kevin Reese of UNL’s OASIS program: Making things better in Lincoln.
27
Sports History
Nebraska High School Hall of Fame keeps prep sports memories alive.