highlights
highlights

6-7

Performing Arts

Original “Nutcracker” cast members’ children dance in holiday classic – 35 years later.

10

Around Town

New Year’s Eve “Gatsby Gives” gala raises over $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Dannielle Oestreich of MS Connect.

14-15

Cover Story

Matt Mason reflects on his first year as State Poet and his plans for 2020.

16-17

Lincoln history

Many references to Lincoln and his presidency are in the State Capitol design.

18-19

Dining Out

Big Sal’s offers pizza, wings and bar in a neighborly atmosphere.

21

Travel

Lincoln-based companies offer escape to the Caribbean.

22-23

Ask Dr. Photo

Photographer John F. Keller writes about New Year’s high resolutions for 2020.

Tags

