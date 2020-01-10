highlights

6-7
Performing Arts
Original “Nutcracker” cast members’ children dance in holiday classic – 35 years later.
10
Around Town
New Year’s Eve “Gatsby Gives” gala raises over $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Dannielle Oestreich of MS Connect.
14-15
Cover Story
Matt Mason reflects on his first year as State Poet and his plans for 2020.
16-17
Lincoln history
Many references to Lincoln and his presidency are in the State Capitol design.
18-19
Dining Out
Big Sal’s offers pizza, wings and bar in a neighborly atmosphere.
21
Travel
Lincoln-based companies offer escape to the Caribbean.
22-23
Ask Dr. Photo
Photographer John F. Keller writes about New Year’s high resolutions for 2020.