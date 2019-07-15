5

Around Town

Nonprofit and foundation representatives network informally at inaugural Summer Social.

12

Giving

United Way recognizes Leadership givers at annual breakfast event.

14-15

World

Lincoln women help women in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

18

Cover Story

Tabitha Foundation fills gaps to provide senior care to those in need.

20

Dining

Louisiana-themed Bourbon Street restaurant an extension of Single Barrel.

24

The Arts

Lied Center for Performing Arts prepares for its 30th anniversary season.

27

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Kimberly Goins of the Malone Community Center.

28

Travel

Knott’s Berry Farm a legend in the theme park industry.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments