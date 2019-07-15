5
Around Town
Nonprofit and foundation representatives network informally at inaugural Summer Social.
12
Giving
United Way recognizes Leadership givers at annual breakfast event.
14-15
World
Lincoln women help women in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
18
Cover Story
Tabitha Foundation fills gaps to provide senior care to those in need.
20
Dining
Louisiana-themed Bourbon Street restaurant an extension of Single Barrel.
24
The Arts
Lied Center for Performing Arts prepares for its 30th anniversary season.
27
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Kimberly Goins of the Malone Community Center.
28
Travel
Knott’s Berry Farm a legend in the theme park industry.