highlights
highlights

6-7

Around Town

Over 400 chocolate lovers support Historic Haymarket District at fundraiser.

13

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry.

14-15

Cover Story

Campaign aims to raise $1.6M to refurbish Cascade Fountain.

16-17

Nonprofits

Rabble Mill and The Bay making the term “misfits” something to take pride in.

18

Art

Noyes’ traveling art exhibit begins at the Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.

20

Lincoln Leader

Myah Anderson: Youth Leadership Lincoln mentor is a supreme connector.

21

Art in Schools

LAC’s UpstArt program brings Beethoven 250 celebration to Campbell School hallways.

22-23

Dining Out

Cactus Mexican restaurant/cantina offers menu items with a twist.

