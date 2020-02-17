highlights

6-7
Around Town
Over 400 chocolate lovers support Historic Haymarket District at fundraiser.
13
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry.
14-15
Cover Story
Campaign aims to raise $1.6M to refurbish Cascade Fountain.
16-17
Nonprofits
Rabble Mill and The Bay making the term “misfits” something to take pride in.
18
Art
Noyes’ traveling art exhibit begins at the Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.
20
Lincoln Leader
Myah Anderson: Youth Leadership Lincoln mentor is a supreme connector.
21
Art in Schools
LAC’s UpstArt program brings Beethoven 250 celebration to Campbell School hallways.
22-23
Dining Out
Cactus Mexican restaurant/cantina offers menu items with a twist.