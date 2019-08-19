5

Outdoors

Stiefel/Johnson Trailhead dedicated on Prairie Corridor.

6-7

Around Town

Husker Football Road Race raises $39,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

16-17

Cover Story

Growing pickleball sport promotes fun, fitness and friendship.

18-19

Travel

Small ship cruising returns to the Great Lakes.

21

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an inspiring woman: Diane Mendenhall of the UNL Chancellor’s office.

22-23

Art & Religion

Many Lincoln churches display rotating art exhibits.

24-25

Giving

Viking Foundation recognizes legal advocacy organization’s commitment to justice.

26-27

Golf

Lincoln-developed GolfStatus app making golf game, events better.

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

