5
Outdoors
Stiefel/Johnson Trailhead dedicated on Prairie Corridor.
6-7
Around Town
Husker Football Road Race raises $39,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.
16-17
Cover Story
Growing pickleball sport promotes fun, fitness and friendship.
18-19
Travel
Small ship cruising returns to the Great Lakes.
21
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Diane Mendenhall of the UNL Chancellor’s office.
22-23
Art & Religion
Many Lincoln churches display rotating art exhibits.
24-25
Giving
Viking Foundation recognizes legal advocacy organization’s commitment to justice.
26-27
Golf
Lincoln-developed GolfStatus app making golf game, events better.